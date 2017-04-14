

April 2017 - VI: Patterns & Textiles.



Barbara Alli supports with fashion label 'Hand Made Story' people in Ghana and opened pop-up store in Vienna Barbara Alli pays homage to African culture and zest for life...



Vienna Insight: Fabric retailer 'Komolka' is one of Europe's best addresses for dressmakers and costume designers Fashionoffice met CEO Herbert Komolka...



Shoreline waste recycled for upcoming H&M Conscious Exclusive collection, presented by Natalia Vodianova On 20 April, the collection of items made from plastic shoreline waste...



Interactive textile installation 'Text und ilien' at Take Parcours during Take Festival Vienna Sophie Skach and Naa Teki Labar's textiles (pullovers) with embedded sensors...

Brazilian street artist Ricardo Negro mirrors the bright sides of shantytowns, favelas on flip-flops by Havaianas ...such as the sandals with football and player...



Fashionoffice SS2017 tip: Inspired by Milan Fashion Week One of the highlights of Milan Fashion Week was Moschino. Fashionoffice collected some pieces and...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Double Roses' by Karen Elson; 'A Taste of Honey' by The Shins; 'The One 2' by !!!; 'Fire' by Beth Ditto;...



Last 30 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

15 Apr 2017 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 15 Apr: Viennese confectionary as stage for dirndl-dresses with extraordinary prints...

15 Apr 2017 - #Music SpotifyUKViral 'Play God' by Sam Fender

13 Apr 2017 - #Music video '3WW' by alt-J, album 'Relaxer' (2 Jun)

13 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Peak Magnetic' by Clark, album 'Death Peak' (out now)