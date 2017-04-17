

April 2017 - VIII: Tennis. Cycling.



Tribute to legendary 70s tennis apparel designs by Fila Creative Director Pierluigi Rolando debuts at French Open The Fila 'Legend' men's tennis collection pays homage...



Culinary & cycling 'Tour d'Autriche' 2017 Austria.info published a new collection of cycling tours in 9 chapters after the country's nine provinces. Urban, mountain, lake routes...



Lena Hoschek SS2017 trachten collection is inspired and named after Austrian regions and traditions ...such as the ribbon skirt 'Maifest'. 'Maifest' is celebrated ...



'Building Bridges' by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz "I can't remember an Easter weekend with such an accumulation of crucial political events like in 2017..."



Arran Gregory's nature-technology referencing geometrical mirror art as Swarovski crystal sculptures ...the impact of the environment on living beings...



Citizen science project for the research on butterflies in Austria is extended by DNA barcoding project The 'Schmetterlings-App' (Butterfly-App) of the collaborative...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 30 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes;...

Last 7 days: 'Numb the Pain' (with Craig Walker) by Booka Shade; '3WW' by alt-J; 'I Got You' by Seramic;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

19 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Dark Side' by Bishop Briggs, eponymous EP (out now)

19 Apr 2017 - Magazine Semaine and store Matchesfashion present actress Laura Harrier in a short film at L'Hotel in Paris

18 Apr 2017 - Portrait 2016 Roland Garros winner Garbiñe Muguruza; wears at French Open 17 adidas by Stella McCartney 'Barricade'





